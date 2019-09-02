UK PM Johnson calls cabinet, could threaten election - BBC political editor

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called a cabinet meeting for later on Monday and could ask lawmakers to vote on calling an election if they vote against his government on Brexit, BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg said.

"Cabinet is being called for this afternoon," Kuenssberg said. "Real possibility now Johnson might put a motion down to ask MPs to vote for an election this week."

"This would happen if the rebels pass the law - not of course if they lose!"

Also Read: Boris Johnson issues backstop ultimatum to EU over Brexit

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)