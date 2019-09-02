International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

German SPD shouldn't flee responsibility after losses in state votes - official

Reuters Berlin
Updated: 02-09-2019 18:25 IST
German SPD shouldn't flee responsibility after losses in state votes - official

Image Credit: ANI

Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) should not flee responsibility, a senior party official said on Monday, after the party suffered losses in two state elections held on Sunday. Both the SPD and Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives - which rule in a national coalition - bled support to the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) in the state votes in eastern Germany.

Asked what the results meant for the national coalition and whether that alliance was jeopardized by the AfD's strong gains, SPD Secretary General Lars Klingbeil said the way to limit the AfD's success was to "pursue good policies, ensure the government's ability to act, take care of social cohesion and fulfill what people expect from political leadership, not by fleeing responsibility."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Germany
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019