Shah meets Maha BJP leaders, offers prayers to Lord Ganesh

BJP president Amit Shah on Monday held a brief meeting here with party leaders in poll-bound Maharashtra, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and also offered prayers on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Shah, who was on a two-day visit to Maharashtra, kept away from any engagement with the ally Shiv Sena.

During his Mumbai tour, he also visited the chief minister's official residence 'Varsha' in Malabar Hill in South Mumbai. "Shah's meetings were confined only to state BJP leaders and he also visited the Siddhivinayak Temple at Prabhadevi and offered prayers to Lord Ganesh," a party functionary said.

The Union Home Minister later visited the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh pandal in central Mumbai and another pandal in suburban Bandra, and sought blessings of the elephant-headed God. "Took blessings of Lalbaugcha Raja & Bandra Raja today in Mumbai," he tweeted.

The Lalbaugcha Raja is the most prominent Lord Ganesh idol in the metropolis, where the 10-day-long Ganesh festivities began on Monday. On Sunday evening, Shah addressed a rally in Solapur in western Maharashtra during the conclusion of the second phase of Fadnavis' 'Mahajanadesh Yatra, a mass outreach campaign ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.

He held discussions with Fadnavis, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil and a few other leaders in Solapur and stayed there during the night, the party functionary said. On Monday, Shah travelled with Fadnavis to Mumbai where he again briefly met some state party leaders, he said.

Political observers had expected Shah to meet Sena leaders since the Assembly elections are around the corner, but the BJP chief stayed away from any such engagement. In 2014, the BJP and the Sena had contested the state polls separately.

The BJP at that time won 121 of the total 288 seats and formed its government under Fadnavis. The Shiv Sena later joined the Fadnavis government. The Uddhav Thackeray-led party is an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra.

Several MLAs and leaders from the opposition Congress and NCP have joined either the BJP or the Sena in the recent weeks. Some more opposition leaders are also likely to join the BJP during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state on September 7 when he will inaugurate some projects.

