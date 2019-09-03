World News Roundup: Hong Kong on edge after weekend of clashes, airport disruption; Venezuela opposition says Norway talks must focus on elections

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Hong Kong on edge after weekend of clashes, airport disruption

Hong Kong commuters were met by riot police at subway stations on Monday in tense scenes following a weekend when protesters intensified their fight for democracy in the Chinese-ruled city, which is facing its biggest political crisis in decades. Protesters have called for a general strike on Monday but the city appeared to return to relative calm with shops open, trains operating and workers making their way to offices across the global financial hub.

Special Report: Hong Kong leader says she would 'quit' if she could, fears her ability to resolve crisis now 'very limited'

Embattled Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said she has caused "unforgivable havoc" by igniting the political crisis engulfing the city and would quit if she had a choice, according to an audio recording of remarks she made last week to a group of businesspeople. At the closed-door meeting, Lam told the group that she now has "very limited" room to resolve the crisis because the unrest has become a national security and sovereignty issue for China amid rising tensions with the United States.

Venezuela opposition says Norway talks must focus on elections

Norway-backed talks between Venezuela's opposition and the government of President Nicolas Maduro must focus on elections, an opposition negotiator said on Monday, as the dialogue proceedings remain stalled after the government walked out. Maduro's delegation suspended its participation last month to protest a new round of U.S. sanctions, and has not yet established when it will return to the proceedings that are meant to resolve the country's political standoff.

Peru to boost border security after stricter entry rule for Venezuelans

Peru plans to beef up security at its border with Ecuador to prevent illegal immigration, after stricter entry requirements for Venezuelans led to a 90% drop in legal crossings, a government official said on Monday. More than 850,000 Venezuelans have fled their homeland for Peru in recent years, part of a mass exodus from the Caribbean nation as it faces a crippling economic crisis.

Iran warns EU over nuclear commitments as deadline for further steps looms

Iran said on Monday it would further reduce its commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal if European parties failed to shield Tehran's economy from sanctions reimposed by the United States after Washington quit the accord last year. "It is meaningless to continue unilateral commitments to the deal if we don't enjoy its benefits as promised by the deal's European parties," Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart in Moscow.

Yemeni workers search for bodies at prison hit by Arab coalition

Yemeni rescue workers searched for bodies amid concrete debris and twisted steel wreckage on Monday, two days after air strikes by a Saudi-led military coalition hit a prison complex killing more than 100 people. Yemeni Red Crescent workers placed corpses in white bags while bulldozers and other heavy equipment moved through the rubble to try to retrieve bodies before decay set in at the site in Dhamar in southwest Yemen.

As prospect of election looms, British lawmakers begin no-deal Brexit battle

Lawmakers will decide on Tuesday whether to move Britain one step closer to an early election when they vote on the first stage of their plan to block Prime Minister Boris Johnson from pursuing a no-deal Brexit. Johnson has staked his political future on taking Britain out of the European Union on Oct. 31 with or without an agreement, putting him on a collision course with parliament, where a majority of lawmakers previously opposed leaving without a deal.

Colombian mayoral candidate killed, government blames rebel dissidents

A mayoral candidate in southwestern Colombia was killed along with five other people in an attack likely perpetrated by dissidents from the demobilized FARC guerrilla group, the government said on Monday. The killing was the first of a candidate for October local and regional elections and came days after some prominent former members of the rebel group said they were rearming.

U.S. to withdraw 5,000 troops from Afghanistan, close bases: U.S. negotiator

The United States would withdraw almost 5,000 troops from Afghanistan and close five bases within 135 days under a draft peace accord agreed with the Taliban, the chief U.S. negotiator, Zalmay Khalilzad, said on Monday. The deal, reached after months of negotiations with representatives from the insurgent movement, must still be approved by U.S. President Donald Trump before it can be signed, Khalilzad said in an interview with Tolo News television.

Italian PM Conte appeals to 5-Star members to back new government

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday urged members of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement to back a new coalition with the opposition Democratic Party (PD), saying the planned government could transform Italy. Conte has held a round of talks with both 5-Star and PD leaders looking to stitch together a new administration after his previous government collapsed when the far-right League pulled out in an effort to trigger early elections.

