Italian parties agree policy agenda to form new govt

Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and center-left Democratic Party (PD) unveiled a shared policy program on Tuesday to serve as the basis of a new coalition government, putting a more expansionary 2020 budget at the top of their agenda.

The policy platform stressed, however, that the 2020 budget would be crafted without endangering public finances. Italy has the second-largest debt burden in the European Union as a proportion of economic output.

Also Read: Italy's former PM Renzi says he could be prepared to work with 5-Star movement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)