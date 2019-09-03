Luck,God's blessings crucial in tackling tough situations:

Outgoing Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan on Tuesday said only luck and Gods blessings play an important role while tackling difficult situations, rather than competence. Sharing his experiences as Governor with the media at Raj Bhavan, he thanked all the political parties for supporting him during his nearly decade old tenure.

Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is President of BJP's Tamil Nadu unit, was on Sunday appointed the new Governor of Telangana. "On the whole what I would like to say is, you may laugh if I say it, I have trust in god, blessings of elders and luck. Competence plays a very minor role. Many of us think that I did this (achievement).

There is no place to that 'I.'...it has to be remote-controlled from above and blessing of elders, luck and good wishes of friends like you media," he said narrating his experiences of getting through some difficult situations during his tenure. Recalling his earlier days as Governor of Andhra Pradesh (before bifurcation), he said though there were challenges, as a whole it was a good learning experience for him.

Replying to a query, he said Soundararajan will "soon" take over from him as new Governor of the State. He said he sometimes felt bad when media hyped his visits to various temples.

Narasimhan said he will settle down Chennai post retirement..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)