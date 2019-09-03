Tourism Minister discusses plans with stakeholders for development in Ladakh

Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism (Independent Charge) today started his 3-day tour to Leh for exploring the opportunities of increasing tourism in the region. Union Tourism Minister is leading a delegation of senior officials of the Ministry of tourism to meet local administration and tourism stakeholders to discuss and draw plans for the development of the tourism sector in Ladakh region.

After reaching Leh, the Minister started a series of meetings with various stakeholders and discussed proposals for promoting tourism and cultural activities in Ladakh. MP from Ladakh Shri Jamyang Tsering Namgyal was also present during the meeting. The minister also held a meeting with the cultural society of Leh and later he had a meeting with the travel trade alliance.

(With Inputs from PIB)