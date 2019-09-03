Need to sharpen spirit of creativity: PM tells teachers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday underlined the need to sharpen the spirit of creativity and innovation and stressed on the role technology can play in teaching. Interacting with recipients of National Award to Teachers at his official residence here, he highlighted the importance of technology as a teaching aid, the need to sharpen a spirit of creativity as well as innovation.

He also explained to them how his government is working towards building an environment that stimulates innovation. The prime minister gave of details of his interaction with the awardees in a series of tweets.

"Good teachers, great mentors and givers of exceptional wisdom. Congratulations to the recipients of the National Award to Teachers. I had the opportunity to interact with the awardees earlier today and hear their experiences of transforming young minds," he wrote.

