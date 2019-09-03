Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN7 US-PM-AWARD PM Modi to be honoured by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for Swachch Bharat Abhiyan

New York:Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be honoured later this month with the prestigious 'Global Goalkeeper Award' by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for his leadership and commitment to the Swachch Bharat Abhiyaan. By Yoshita Singh

FGN29 JAISHANKAR-MALDIVES India, Maldives sign treaty on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters

Male: India and Maldives on Tuesday signed a treaty on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid discussed ongoing cooperation in various fields and ways to further strengthen the bilateral ties.

FGN21 PAK-SIKH-VISAS Pak to issue multiple, on-arrival visas to Sikh pilgrims: PM Khan

Lahore: Kartarpur is the "Madina" and Nankana Sahib is the "Makkah" of the Sikh community, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said and assured that his government will issue multiple and on-arrival visas to Sikh pilgrims coming from India and other countries, according to media reports on Tuesday.

FGN26 ISRAEL-NETANYAHU-LD INDIA Israeli PM cancels planned day-long visit to India on Sep 9

Jerusalem: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday cancelled a planned day-long visit to India on September 9 to meet his counterpart Narendra Modi, citing scheduling issues due to an unprecedented repeat polls in Israel. By Harinder Mishra

FGN25 PAK-SAUDI-INDOPAK Saudi foreign minister to visit Pak amidst tensions with India

Islamabad/Jeddah: Saudi Arabia's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Adel bin Ahmed al-Jubeir will visit Pakistan on Wednesday to discuss the situation in the region with the top Pakistani leadership, amidst fresh Indo-Pak tensions over Kashmir.

FGN19 PAK-NUCLEAR No change in Pakistan's nuclear policy: FO says on Imran's statement

Islamabad: There is no change in Pakistan's nuclear policy, the Foreign Office has said, hours after Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed that his country will never ever start a war with India, amid escalating tensions between the nuclear powers over the Kashmir issue.By Sajjad Hussain

FGN11 UK-JOHNSON-BREXIT I don't want an election, says Boris Johnson in latest Brexit warning

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he does not want a general election, in an attempt to warn off rebel MPs from his party backing the Opposition with plans to block Brexit with "another pointless delay". By Aditi Khanna

FGN28 CHINA-STUDENTS-LD STABBING 8 primary school children killed in knife attack by ex-convict in China

Beijing: Eight students of a primary school in central China were killed and two others injured in a brutal knife attack carried out by an ex-convict, state-run media reported on Tuesday, in the third such assault on school children this year. By K J M Varma

FGN23 AFGHAN-TALIBAN-ATTACK-REAX Deadly Taliban attack in Kabul rattles US deal on ending war

Kabul:The Taliban on Tuesday defended their suicide bombing against an international compound in the Afghan capital that killed at least 16 civilians and wounded 119 people, just hours after a US envoy said he and the militant group had reached a deal "in principle" to end America's longest war.(AP) RUP RUP

