Amit Shah on personal visit to Gujarat on Wednesday

Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah will be on a day-long personal visit to Gujarat on Wednesday, party sources said on Tuesday. Shah, who will be in his home state for a second time in a week, would spend the day with his family members here, they said.

The home minister would land at the Ahmedabad airport on Tuesday night and is expected to stay at his residence here on Wednesday as no engagements have been lined up for the day, said a BJP leader. Though Shah is on a personal visit, it is expected that the Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar would meet party leaders and government functionaries at his residence to discuss various issues, the sources said.

These issues include the ensuing by-elections on seven Assembly seats in Gujarat and state BJP's preparations for the 'RashtriyaEkta Abhiyan', aimed at spreading public awareness about scrapping provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, they said. Shah was in Gujarat on August 29 to take part in a host of events, including a convocation ceremony.

On September 1, he visited the neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various development projects..

