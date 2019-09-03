TMC leadership planned to kill me: Arjun Singh

Injured BJP MP Arjun Singh on Tuesday accused the TMC leadership of plotting to kill him during the violence that broke out at Kankinara in North 24 Parganas district on Sunday. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has termed the allegations as baseless.

"It was a pre-planned plot to murder me. TMC leadership has been planning to kill me since the last few months. "On Sunday, police officers acted as the henchmen of the TMC to execute the task. By god's grace, I somehow survived," Singh told reporters after getting discharged from a hospital here.

Violence had erupted in the area over the capture of a party office at Shyamnagar in the district. Singh's allegation was endorsed by senior BJP leader Mukul Roy, who said he had informed the BJP top leadership about it.

Denying the charge, West Bengal Food Supplies Minister and senior TMC leader Jyotipriyo Mullick said: "It is a completely baseless allegation. Singh was injured by his own supporters during the scuffle with police. If you go through the video footage, you will see the truth." Singh had earlier claimed that Barrackpore Police Commissioner Manoj Verma had struck him, causing a gash on his head, while he and his supporters were holding a "peaceful protest" at Kankinara against the "capture" of its party office by TMC activists. The West Bengal Police had on Monday said the violence was "well planned" to disrupt peace, and held Singh responsible for carrying out attacks on police personnel.

Bhatpara and Kankinara were in the news after the Lok Sabha polls for repeated clashes between the BJP and the ruling TMC.

