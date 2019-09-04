Iranian President Rouhani said on Wednesday that new steps to further scale back Tehran's commitments under a 2015 pact with major powers will accelerate Iran's nuclear activity, state TV reported.

"We will announce (cuts in commitments) which will accelerate the activities of Iran's nuclear program," Rouhani was quoted as saying by Iran's state TV.

Also Read: Trump says has good feeling on Iran, open to meeting Rouhani

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)