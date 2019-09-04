International Development News
Iran's Rouhani says new nuclear steps will "accelerate" its nuclear work - TV

Reuters Tehran
Updated: 04-09-2019 13:05 IST
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Iranian President Rouhani said on Wednesday that new steps to further scale back Tehran's commitments under a 2015 pact with major powers will accelerate Iran's nuclear activity, state TV reported.

"We will announce (cuts in commitments) which will accelerate the activities of Iran's nuclear program," Rouhani was quoted as saying by Iran's state TV.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Iran Islamic Rep
