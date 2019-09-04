Amit Shah undergoes health check up at hospital in Ahmedabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday underwent health check up at a hospital in Ahmedabad, a BJP spokesperson said. Shah is on a day-long personal visit to Gujarat.

"The Union Home minister visited K D hospital in the morning for a check up and was later discharged," BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya told PTI. The hospital authorities refused to divulge any further details.

Shah is likely to go back to Delhi on Thursday..

