International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Amit Shah undergoes health check up at hospital in Ahmedabad

PTI Ahmedabad
Updated: 04-09-2019 14:45 IST
Amit Shah undergoes health check up at hospital in Ahmedabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday underwent health check up at a hospital in Ahmedabad, a BJP spokesperson said. Shah is on a day-long personal visit to Gujarat.

"The Union Home minister visited K D hospital in the morning for a check up and was later discharged," BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya told PTI. The hospital authorities refused to divulge any further details.

Shah is likely to go back to Delhi on Thursday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019