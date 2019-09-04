International Development News
Rebel bill aims to ensure UK does not leave EU on Oct. 31 without deal -lawmaker

Reuters London
Updated: 04-09-2019 20:17 IST
The purpose of legislation British lawmakers are hoping to pass on Wednesday is to ensure the country does not leave the European Union without a deal at the end of October, opposition Labour lawmaker Hilary Benn said. Lawmakers opposed to no-deal are planning to pass a law which would force Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek a 3-month delay to Brexit.

"The purpose of the bill is very simple. It is to ensure that the United Kingdom does not leave the European Union on the 31st October without an agreement," Benn told parliament at the start of the debate on the legislation on Wednesday. "The bill is deliberately open as to the purpose of the extension."

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
