International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

PM condoles loss of lives in blast in Punjab firecracker factory

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 05-09-2019 10:03 IST
PM condoles loss of lives in blast in Punjab firecracker factory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described the blast at a firecracker factory in Punjab as heart-wrenching and hoped for the early recovery of those injured. At least 23 people were killed and over 30 injured in a blast at a firecracker unit in Punjab's Batala on Wednesday.

"The tragedy at a firecracker factory in Punjab is heart-wrenching. Deeply anguished due to it. My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I hope the injured recover at the earliest," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted quoting Modi. It said agencies are working on rescue operations at the site of the tragedy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019