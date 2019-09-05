SA embassy in Lagos remains closed for safety of staff

The South African embassy in Lagos, Nigeria, remains temporarily closed after coming under attack, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) said on Thursday.

"It's still closed out of concern for the safety of staff. We took a decision to close it temporarily to assess the situation," said Dirco spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele.

Ngqengelele said South Africans are engaging Nigerian authorities on the matter.

He said there was no damage to the embassy adding that "we are getting assurances from Nigerian authorities".

While the embassy remains closed, Ngqengelele said the governments of South Africa and Nigeria share cordial relations.

"We look forward to strengthening our relations," he said.

It was reported that Wednesday's riots were a response to violent tensions that had been reported in several South African towns.

Last month, International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor said South Africa is in contact with Nigerian authorities regarding calls by a student organization in Nigeria for the expulsion of South Africans and protests at South African owned businesses.

The protests are said to be in response to alleged killings of Nigerians by South Africans.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)