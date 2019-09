The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, has condoled the loss of lives due to a fire at a firecracker factory in Punjab.

"The tragedy at a firecracker factory in Punjab is heart-wrenching. Deeply anguished due to it. My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I hope the injured recover at the earliest. Agencies are working on rescue operations at the site of the tragedy", the Prime Minister said.

(With Inputs from PIB)