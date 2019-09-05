Kejriwal orders inquiry into Seelampur building collapse, announces ex gratia for victims

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday ordered immediate inquiry into a building collapse incident in northeast Delhi's Seelampur in which a man and his daughter were killed and three injured. After inspecting the site he announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

The under-construction building collapsed on Monday night. During the rescue operation, five people were taken out of the debris and rushed to a hospital, where Moni Sarfaraz (21) and her 65-year-old father Mohammad Yaseen, residents of K-Block Seelampur, were declared brought dead. In a tweet, the chief minister said, "Inspected the site of the building collapse in Seelampur. Have ordered an immediate inquiry into the matter. A life lost can never be replaced, but Delhi govt will provide ₹5 lakh each as support to the family of those who lost their lives, and ₹50,000 to the injured."

Earlier this week, Kejriwal had said he would ensure strict action against errant officers who had allowed the construction of the building. In the Seelampur case, the building owners Ikramuddin (60) and his son Gufran (32), and the contractor Dinesh (40), have been arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)