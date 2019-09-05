International Development News
UK to confirm no-deal Brexit tariff schedules shortly - Gove

Reuters London
Updated: 05-09-2019 17:29 IST
The British government will confirm shortly what changes it wishes to make, if any, to the tariff schedules that would apply under a no-deal Brexit, senior minister Michael Gove said on Thursday.

Asked by a parliamentary committee whether previously announced schedules were still the current policy, Gove said: "They are not the final word, we will be confirming shortly what alterations if any, take place, but there is a bias towards keeping things as they are."

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
