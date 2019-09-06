Speeches of President represents vision, contours of New India: VP Naidu

Vice President of India Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu released the books 'Loktantra Ke Swar (Khand 2)' and 'The Republican Ethic (Volume 2)' in a function organized at Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra, New Delhi today. The books are a compilation of 95 speeches delivered by the President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind during his second year in office (July 2018 to July 2019). They have been brought out by Publications Division under Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice President Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu said that the speeches of the President represent the vision, aspirations, and ethos of the country, representing the contours of a New India. The books are a collection of nuggets of his wisdom and visionary world view. He termed the books as a testament of faith in the strength of India. Shri Naidu highlighted several key areas from the books, quoting the speeches of the President given on key occasions in his second year in office. He also talked about how the President has served as an inspiration to young bureaucrats and expressed hope that the thoughts and ideas of the President will reach the younger generation through these books.

Underlining the philosophy of "Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam" from the speeches of the President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu said that India believes that the entire world is one family with no reason to quarrel with other countries. Due to this philosophy, India has never attacked another country. He highlighted that in spite of grave provocations in recent times, India has remained firm in its stance for peace and living in harmony. However, if a country attacks us, India will give a befitting reply which the attackers will not be able to forget for the rest of their lives and this has to be understood by all including the people who are provocating, the Vice President added.

Union Minister Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot said the President has dedicated his life for social justice, which is reflected in the speeches presented in the books. He said that Shri Ram Nath Kovind is 'people's President'. He highlighted several aspects and areas which the President has stressed upon in his speeches, including education, female empowerment, good governance, nation-building rooted in culture, inclusive growth, upliftment of the poor and downtrodden, among others. He also talked about the life of the President along with the challenges he faced and overcame.

Union Minister Shri Prakash Javadekar lauded the efforts of Publications Division for bringing out this very important publication. He informed that the books will be available for purchase on all e-platforms like Kindle and App Store in order to meet the demands especially of readers preferring to read books in e-mode. He highlighted that the speeches have been divided into 8 categories: 'Addressing the Nation', 'Windows to the World', 'Educating India: Equipping India', 'Dharma of Public Service', 'Honouring our Sentinels', 'Spirit of the Constitution and Law', 'Acknowledging Excellence' and 'Mahatma Gandhi: Moral Exemplar, Guiding Light.'

Shri Amit Khare, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting said that the speeches presented will further enlighten people world over of the ideas and thoughts of the President.

(With Inputs from PIB)