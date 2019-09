Russia says Facebook, Google must ban political ads during election

Russian state watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Friday it asked Facebook and Google to ban the publication of political advertising during elections on Sunday and on a preceding day, in line with Russian law.

Russia will hold several regional elections on Sunday, including in Moscow.

Non-compliance would be viewed as meddling in Russia's sovereign affairs, the watchdog said.

Also Read: Netflix applies for Turkish online broadcasting licence -TV watchdog

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)