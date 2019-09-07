Tree cover increased in last 5 years, says Javadekar

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday highlighted that the tree cover area has increased across the nation in the last five years. However, he said that rules and regulations need to be framed in a manner to encourage common people to come forward to plants trees.

Addressing a gathering at the Forest Research Institute (FRI) which was celebrating their 5th Convocation, Javadekar outlined the profound memory of the sacrifice of the local people in saving trees. He also underlined the role of peoples' participation in forest and wildlife conservation. "The efforts made during the last five years have resulted in an increase of tree cover up to 15,000 square km. Rules and regulations need to framed in such a manner that the common person can come forward to encourage tree planting," he said.

The minister also gave a slogan 'Plant Tree, Grow Tree, and Use Tree' which has been brought into practice in tree species like bamboo. Javadekar stated that by ensuring the availability of adequate food and water in the forests, the problem of man-animal conflict can be effectively tackled.

The minister called upon the awardees to respect the values while working with most modern technologies and systems. (ANI)

