AP Governor, CM condole Jethmalani's death

PTI Vijayawada
Updated: 08-09-2019 12:02 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@satyajeettambe)

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday expressed grief over the death of veteran lawyer and former Union Minister Ram Jethmalani. The Governor said Jethmalani was a legal luminary and well known for his exceptional legal knowledge.

Jethmalani made rich contribution both in the court and in Parliament, Harichandan added. In a separate message, the Chief Minister said Jethmalani would be remembered as a great legal expert who had handled high-profile cases in his long and illustrious career.

Both extended their sympathies to the bereaved family.

