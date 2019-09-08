AP Governor, CM condole Jethmalani's death

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday expressed grief over the death of veteran lawyer and former Union Minister Ram Jethmalani. The Governor said Jethmalani was a legal luminary and well known for his exceptional legal knowledge.

Jethmalani made rich contribution both in the court and in Parliament, Harichandan added. In a separate message, the Chief Minister said Jethmalani would be remembered as a great legal expert who had handled high-profile cases in his long and illustrious career.

Both extended their sympathies to the bereaved family.

