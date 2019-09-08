Jethmalani's name will be written in golden words in legal history: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday condoled the death of veteran lawyer Ram Jethmalani, saying his void would never be filled and his name would be written in golden words in the legal history. Jethmalani, 95, passed away at his official residence in New Delhi on Sunday.

Kejriwal said the former union minister shaped criminal law in post-Independence India. "Extremely saddened at the passing away of legendary lawyer Ram Jethmalani ji. An institution in himself, he shaped criminal law in post-independence India. His void would never be filled and his name will be written in golden words in legal history.RIP Ram sir," he tweeted.

