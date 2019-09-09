International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Facebook denies it is to blame after Russian political advertising accusation

Reuters Moscow
Updated: 09-09-2019 14:20 IST
Facebook denies it is to blame after Russian political advertising accusation

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Facebook said on Monday that advertisers, not it, were responsible for complying with local election laws after Russia accused the tech giant of allowing political advertising during regional elections the previous day.

State communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said both Google and Facebook had circulated political advertising during Sunday's voting despite a ban on such publicity.

Also Read: Facebook tightens rules for U.S. political advertisers ahead of 2020 election

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Russian Federation
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019