Kolkata, Sep 9 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 5 pm. CAL14 AS-NEDA-SHAH Intend to expel illegal immigrants from entire country: Shah Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Monday the Centre intends to expel all illegal immigrants not just from Assam but the entire country.

CAL16 WB-BUDDHADEB-RELEASE Ex-CM released from hospital, treatment to continue at home Kolkata: Former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was on Monday released from a private hospital here after his condition improved and doctors declared him "medically stable to return home", a senior official of the facility said. CAL18 NEDA-BIREN Manipur in favour of implementation of NRC, will approach Centre: Biren Singh Guwahati: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Monday said the state government is in favour of implementation of NRC and will approach the Centre for it in line with the one in Assam.

CES10 TR-CLASH-BSF Tripura: Three BSF jawans among five injured in clash Agartala: Three BSF jawans were among five people injured in a clash between the troops and local residents in West Tripura district, police said on Monday. CES12 BH-KISHAN-MODI-BIOPIC Want to make a Bhojpuri biopic on Narendra Modi: Ravi Kishan Patna: Actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan on Monday said he wanted to make a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhojpuri, the dialect which brought him stardom after years-long struggle in Bollywood..

