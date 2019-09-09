NSUI accuses 'anti-Dalit' ABVP of attacking its DUSU vice president candidate

The Congress-backed NSUI alleged on Monday that members of the ABVP attacked its vice presidential candidate for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls, a charge denied by the RSS-affiliated outfit. National Students' Union of India (NSUI) President Neeraj Kundan said the ABVP roughed up Ankit Bharti because he belongs to the Dalit community. "It shows the ABVP's anti-Dalit mentality."

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, however, claimed Bharti was injured in a fight with his own outfit's candidate for the post of secretary and said it will file a defamation case. The NSUI said the alleged attack by the "goons of ABVP" happened when Bharti had gone to campaign at the College of Vocational Studies.

"He was surrounded by ABVP goons and beaten up with sticks. He was hit on the head. He was taken to RML Hospital for treatment where he received stitches on his head," said a functionary of the NSUI. Some students present at CVS said that the attack was "pre-planned", the NSUI said.

NSUI President Neeraj Kundan said, "The attack on Bharti shows the ABVP's anti-Dalit mentality. Bharti belongs to the Dalit community, and the ABVP does not want any Dalit student to contest DUSU elections. "Seeing the support Ankit Bharti has been receiving, the ABVP is nervous."

He accused the right-wing student outfit of indulging in violence and election rigging. Ashutosh Singh, the state media in-charge for the ABVP said the ABVP has nothing to do with this incident.

"There was a clash between supporters of NSUI secretary post candidate Ashish Lamba and vice-presidential candidate Ankit Bharti in the College of Vocational Studies in which the latter's supporters were hurt. "The ABVP has nothing to do with this incident. It is an attempt by the NSUI to discredit the ABVP due to the popularity of our unit among the students. We will file a defamation case against them." PTI SLB SLB TIR

