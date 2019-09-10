REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL BRITAIN-EU/

Boris Johnson tells parliament: You can tie my hands, but I will not delay Brexit Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he would not request an extension to Brexit, hours after a law came into force demanding that he delay Britain's departure from the European Union until 2020 unless he can strike a divorce deal.

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/

Hong Kong leader warns against interference, escalation of violence Interference by foreign parliaments in Hong Kong's affairs is deeply regrettable, the leader of the Chinese-ruled city said on Tuesday, adding that an escalation of violence cannot solve social issues in the city.

U.S. USA-IMMIGRATION/

U.S. credits Mexico, Central America for the sharp drop in border arrests The Trump administration on Monday credited Mexico and Central American countries with helping to cut U.S. border arrests by nearly 60% from a record high earlier this year but then lashed out at a federal judge for ruling against a strict anti-asylum policy.

USA-ELECTION-LOCATIONS/ Southern U.S. states have closed 1,200 polling places in recent years: rights group

States across the American South have closed nearly 1,200 polling places since the Supreme Court weakened a landmark voting-discrimination law in 2013, according to a report released by a civil-rights group on Tuesday.

BUSINESS

HUAWEI-TECH-USA-COURT/ Huawei drops the lawsuit against the U.S. over seized equipment: court filing

China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd has dropped a lawsuit against the U.S. government after Washington released telecommunications equipment it had seized on suspicion of violations of export controls, according to a court filing on Monday.

WEWORK-IPO/

SoftBank urges WeWork to shelve IPO overvaluation concerns: FT SoftBank Group, a leading shareholder in the holding company of U.S. office-sharing startup WeWork, has urged it to shelve a planned IPO on concerns over the valuation, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

ENTERTAINMENT FILMFESTIVAL-TORONTO-FORDVFERRARI/

'Ford v Ferrari' actors say race car drivers a special breed Actors Christian Bale and Matt Damon say they have a newfound respect for racecar drivers after making "Ford v Ferrari", based on the true story of the battle between the car makers at the 1966 Le Mans.

FILM-DOWNTON-ABBEY/ 'Downton Abbey' cast feeling the pressure ahead of the movie

Get out the tiaras and the best china. Hit British television series "Downton Abbey" is about to arrive on the big screen and the makers are feeling uncharacteristically nervous.

SPORTS

TENNIS-USOPEN-ANDREESCU/ Andreescu 'not done yet' after Grand Slam breakthrough

Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu, who upstaged tennis great Serena Williams in the U.S. Open final to win her maiden Grand Slam title, said she was not done yet during a whirlwind media tour on Monday.

FOOTBALL-NCAA-WST-HOU-PREVIEW/

No. 20 Washington State visits Houston as coaches reunite Coach Mike Leach makes his return to the Lone Star State when No. 20 Washington State travels to Houston, where protege Dana Holgorsen awaits on the opposite sideline in the Battle of the Cougars on Friday night.

UPCOMING POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BRITAIN-EU/JAVID Finance minister Javid speaks to lawmakers after spending splurge plan

British finance minister Sajid Javid and his ministerial team take questions in parliament, a week after announcing the biggest increase in -day-to-day public spending in 15 years in what was widely seen as a pre-election giveaway to voters. 10 Sep 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/HEALTHCARE FACTBOX-Where the top Democratic U.S. presidential candidates stand on 'Medicare for All'

All of the Democratic presidential candidates debating on Thursday say universal healthcare is a top priority. They disagree, however, on the best path to achieve it. 10 Sep 06:00

ET / 10:00 GMT USA-IMMIGRATION/COURTS (PIX)

Hasty rollout of Trump immigration policy has 'broken' border courts Over the last eight months, the roll-out of one of the most dramatic changes to U.S. immigration policy under the Trump administration has been marked by unpredictability and created chaos in immigration courts, according to interviews with judges and attorneys, former federal officials and migrants. Since it started in January, the program - known as the "Migrant Protection Protocols" (MPP) - has forced tens of thousands of people to wait in Mexico for U.S. court dates, swamping the dockets and leading to delays and confusion as judges and staff struggle to handle the influx of cases.

10 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT EU-JOBS/ (PIX) (TV)

EU to unveil members of new Commission The president-designate of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen unveils the names and roles of the new commissioners who will run the EU executive arm for the next five years.

10 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT CYBER-RIGHTS/NSO (PIX)

Cyber surveillance firm NSO adopts new policies to prevent human rights abuses The Israeli-based NSO Group, whose software is alleged to have been used in a number of government surveillance scandals, said on Tuesday it would abide by U.N. guidelines to prevent rights abuses.

EMBARGOED UNTIL 1000 GMT.

10 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT CANADA-ELECTION/ (PIX)

Canada PM could possibly call the federal election for Oct 21 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, facing a tough battle for reelection on Oct 21 after a series of scandals hit his popularity, has the option of kicking off the campaign on Sept 8. Liberal sources though say he is likely to wait until Sept 15.

11 Sep BRITAIN-EU/COURT

Northern Irish court hears a legal challenge to parliament suspension A legal challenge seeking to place an interim block on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's order to suspend parliament continues in a Northern Irish court

11 Sep JAPAN-POLITICS/RESHUFFLE (PIX) (TV)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to reshuffle cabinet Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reshuffles members of his cabinet. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is expected to announce the new cabinet members at a news conference.

11 Sep IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA (TV)

U.N. nuclear watchdog's board meets The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors holds a quarterly meeting, with Iran and North Korea among the agenda items. Wednesday is the third day of the week-long meeting at the International Atomic Energy Agency's headquarters.

11 Sep TURKEY-WIKIPEDIA/

Turkish Constitutional Court to discuss block on access to Wikipedia Turkish Constitutional Court to discuss the country's 2-1/2 year block on access to the online encyclopedia Wikipedia and whether it violates freedom of expression and make a ruling on whether the block should be lifted.

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

ETHIOPIA-AIRPLANE/VICTIMS (TV) After deadly plane crashes, families mobilize for change

The families of those who died when a Boeing 737 MAX jet crashed to the ground in Ethiopia, killing all 157 aboard, are demonstrating outside the U.S. Department of Transportation on Tuesday, the six-month anniversary of the crash, to demand greater accountability by the U.S. authorities. 10 Sep 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

STORM-DORIAN/ (PIX) (TV) Bahamians tend wounded, clear rubble in wake of devastating Dorian

Rescue and recovery crews continued to clear rubble across the Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, which devastated large parts of the archipelago nation. 10 Sep 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

A California start-up is offering a natural alternative to cemeteries: a permanently protected memorial tree. A California start-up is buying forests, protecting them from development and selling people the right to have their cremated remains mixed with fertilizer and fed to a specific tree.

11 Sep COLOMBIA-DRUGS/ (PIX) (TV)

Colombian military works to rid the country of coca amid Trump scrutiny We'll produce a short multimedia feature about how Duque's government is dealing with the challenges of coca eradication, especially amid pressure from the Trump administration, based on a visit to military-led eradication works in rural northwestern Colombia.

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

APPLE-IPHONE/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC) Apple to unveil new iPhones, subscription TV

Apple Inc is expected to unveil its subscription TV service and new iPhone models at the Steve Jobs Theater at its Cupertino, California headquarters. 10 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-ECONOMY/CENSUS Census data shows family income, health care, poverty trends for Trump's second year

Census will release 2018 data showing change for the year in median family incomes, health care coverage, and poverty. The data will give a sense of how Trump's tax cuts and spending plans in a year of unexpectedly strong economic growth were felt by families. 10 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BRITAIN-BOE/CARNEY (PIX) Bank of England's Carney speaks in New York

NEW YORK - Mark Carney: In conversation at the Council on Foreign Relations. 10 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

BLOCKCHAIN-OIL/ Oil and gas majors sign deal to implement blockchain in the oilfield

A group of major oil and gas companies has agreed to begin testing the digital-ledger technology blockchain, marking the first step by energy firms to implement the systems at the heart of digital currencies in their field operations. 10 Sep 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday 10 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

DENMARK-RATES/ Danish central bank expected to cut the key rate

Denmark's central bank is expected to cut its key deposit rate to historic lows by either 10 or 20 basis points following an expected rate cut and other easing tools by the European Central Bank on Thursday. 11 Sep

AUTOSHOW-FRANKFURT/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC) Auto industry executives gather for the Frankfurt Auto Show

Auto industry executives will gather in Frankfurt for what has traditionally been Europe's premier auto show. This year, Germany's automakers could gather under a cloud of a growing anti-diesel, anti-petrol backlash, and possibly continued trade tensions with the Trump administration. The costs of electrification and automated vehicles could spur more alliance talks. 11 Sep

SPORTS

Soccer - European Club Association (ECA) Chairman briefs after 2-day General Conference European Club Association (ECA) chairman Andrea Agnelli and other ECA representatives hold news briefing after the 23rd ECA General Assembly.

ODDLY ENOUGH

INDONESIA-STUNT RIDER/ (TV) Hijab but no helmet, Indonesian woman conquers Wall of Death

Devi Apriliyani turns heads when the carnival she works with comes to town, as the slight 20-year-old, clad in a hijab headscarf and without a helmet, performs a daring Wall of Death stunt, speeding around a ring on a pink motorcycle to a height of 10 m. 11 Sep 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

