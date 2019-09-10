International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Algerian PM Bedoui to resign, paving way for vote-sources

Reuters Algiers
Updated: 10-09-2019 16:07 IST
Algerian PM Bedoui to resign, paving way for vote-sources

Image Credit: Wikipedia

Algeria's Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui will resign soon to facilitate the holding of elections this year that the army sees as the only way to end a standoff over months of protests, two senior sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Bedoui's departure is a major demand of protesters who in April forced long-time president Abdelaziz Bouteflika to quit, and who have rejected fresh elections until there is a more thorough change of the power structure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Algeria
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019