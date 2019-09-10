Brexit: Julius Baer cuts chances of Halloween no-deal Brexit to 10%

Julius Baer has cut its estimate that the probability Britain will crash out of the European Union on Oct. 31 to 10% and sees the chance of a delay to the process at 75%, it said on Tuesday as the options left to Prime Minister Boris Johnson dwindled.

In the longer term, the fate of Brexit will be decided in a general election, said Patrik Lang, head of equities research at Julius Baer, noting there is a chance that the Conservative Party will become the largest party, but not necessarily win a majority.

As a result, he sees the longer-term probability of a hard Brexit at 35%, with the chances of a deal with Brussels being struck at 50%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)