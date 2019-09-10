Spain's Socialists, Podemos make no progress in govt talks as deadline nears

Spain's Socialists and far-left Unidas Podemos made no progress on Tuesday in negotiations aimed at striking a government deal, lawmakers on both sides said, with Podemos adding that Spain was headed towards elections if the Socialists kept rejecting a coalition.

If parliament does not vote in Sanchez as prime minister by Sept.23, there will be new general elections on Nov.10.

