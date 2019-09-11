Merkel: U.S.-China trade conflict hitting Germany

Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that the trade conflict between the United States and China was hitting Germany, which has traditionally relied on exports to propel its economy.

"We have international uncertainty due to the U.S.-China trade conflict and that is, of course, having an impact on an export nation like Germany," Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

