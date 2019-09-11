International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Merkel: U.S.-China trade conflict hitting Germany

Reuters Berlin
Updated: 11-09-2019 13:09 IST
Merkel: U.S.-China trade conflict hitting Germany

Image Credit: Flickr

Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that the trade conflict between the United States and China was hitting Germany, which has traditionally relied on exports to propel its economy.

"We have international uncertainty due to the U.S.-China trade conflict and that is, of course, having an impact on an export nation like Germany," Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

Also Read: Germany approves aid for coal regions just before they go to polls

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Germany
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019