No government in MP, a gang running the show: BJP

Launching a caustic attack on the Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh, former state BJP president Nandkumar Singh Chauhan on Wednesday alleged a "giroh" (gang) was running the show in the virtual absence of the rule of law. Chauhan led the BJP's 'Ghantanad' (ringing of bells) protest here against the alleged "misrule" of the Kamal Nath government.

Former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan also participated in the demonstration. "Loot is going on in the state...There is no government but a 'giroh' (gang) is working instead, as a result of which common people are facing problems. Anarchy and rampant corruption are prevailing," Chauhan told reporters.

Meanwhile, eye-witnesses claimed that some BJP workers tried to forcefully enter the the district collectorate by jumping over the barricades, but were restrained by police personnel at the spot. During the protest, a BJP worker climbed the wall of the collectorate holding a cricket bat in his hand, they said.

Latching on to the alleged incident, the Congress compared it with BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya swinging a cricket bat to hit a civic official in July this year. "Waving a cricket bat at the main gate of the collector's office shows that other BJP workers are also following Akash Vijayvargiya. The BJP is resorting to politics of hooliganism and anarchy in the state," said state Congress spokesperson Neelabh Shukla.

Shukla demanded strict action against the BJP worker concerned..

