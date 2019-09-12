Palaniswami lashes out at Stalin for criticising foreign trip

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday came down heavily on DMK president M K Stalin for criticising him over undertaking a tour of foreign nations to woo investments. Speaking to reporters at the airport here, he said it has become a habit for Stalin to make such remarks on everything, Palaniswami said.

"He does not know how the government is functioning and the only party which is not bothered about the state is the DMK," the Chief Minister said. The AIADMK government had got Rs 2 lakh crore investments and set up industries worth Rs 53,000 crore in the state whereas the previous DMK rule could only attract Rs 26,000 crore investments, he added.

Hitting out at Stalin for questioning his foreign tour, Palaniswami, who on Tuesday returned after a visit to the US, UK and Dubai, said chief ministers of other states were also going overseas to woo investors. Palaniswami said his three-nation tour was fruitful and investors there were lauding his initiative.

The chief Minister said the government would operate an helicopter ambulance in the state as available in several foreign countries. Stalin had dubbed Palaniswami's foreign tour as a 'leisure trip' and demanded a white paper on the investments received during the earlier global investors meet organised by the state government.

