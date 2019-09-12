Amarinder’s remarks against Harsimrat reflect ‘feudal’ mindset against women: SAD

The SAD on Wednesday hit out at Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh over his remarks against party leader and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, saying his comments reflected his "feudal" mindset of treating women as "secondary". Accusing the chief minister of using "intemperate" language, the opposition party sought an "unqualified apology" from him.

The Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) attack came a day after Singh, responding to Badal's accusation that his government was trying to weaken the Akal Takht, said she was the "most ill-informed woman" he had come across. The Akal Takht is the highest temporal body of Sikhs.

Singh's remarks reflect his "feudalistic mindset" of treating women as "secondary", SAD senior vice president, Daljeet Singh Cheema, said in a statement. He accused the chief minister of using "intemperate and abusive" language against a woman Union minister and demanded an "unqualified apology" from him.

Cheema alleged Singh has "compromised the dignity" of women with his language. The Akali leader also dismissed Singh's assertion that he was not politicising the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev.

Cheema said even an ordinary devout Sikh could tell that the Congress was trying to derive political mileage from the event. Badal had on Monday accused the state government of playing politics over the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev.

