Lok Sabha polls phase-2: 94-year-old woman walks to polling booth to cast vote in Manipur

Senior citizens, including a 94-year-old woman, cast votes at a polling station in the Ukhrul district of Outer Manipur for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Friday. Volunteers were seen assisting the elderly at the polling station in Manipur as polling commenced for the remaining part of the Outer Manipur parliamentary constituency on Friday.

Another senior citizen also cast her vote at the polling station after she was assisted to the polling station by her family members. The voting is taking place at 857 polling stations across 13 assembly segments in eight districts in the second phase today.

Meanwhile, another elderly woman who cast her vote for the Darjeeling Parliamentary Constituency in West Bengal expressed happiness and said that the polling had been taking place in a good and peaceful manner. "This has been a very good and peaceful election. For that, we are very grateful to the people and everybody else. The Government should carry on the way they are doing things," said the elderly voter in Darjeeling.

The voter was assisted in a wheelchair by other volunteers as she was on her way to the polling station. Police used drones for surveillance in the Ukhrul district prior to the second phase of the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Ukhrul comes under the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha Constituency. Naga People's Front's (NPF) Kachui Timothy Zimik is contesting against Congress's Alfred K. Arthur here.

Earlier, re-polling was held in 11 polling stations of the Inner Manipur constituency on April 22, after multiple incidents of violence were reported during the first phase of polling on April 19. Unidentified miscreants opened fire and even destroyed EVMs, according to sources.

The re-polling was done under tight security to avoid any mishaps. The constituency of Outer Manipur is currently held by Lorho Phoze of the Naga People Front.

This time, however, the NPF is going into the polls as a partner in the BJP-led NDA. The BJP, earlier, announced its support for the NPF candidate for Outer Manipur, Kachui Timothy Zimik. Zimik is up against Congress MLA Alfred K Arthur, who is the joint Opposition candidate of the INDIA bloc.

Voting for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 began at 7:00 am on Friday across 88 Parliamentary Constituencies spread over 12 States and Union Territories. (ANI)

