International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Trump is prepared to keep, raise tariffs on Chinese goods, Mnuchin says

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 12-09-2019 18:21 IST
Trump is prepared to keep, raise tariffs on Chinese goods, Mnuchin says

United States President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump is prepared to keep or even raise tariffs on Chinese imports amid ongoing trade talks, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday after both sides granted concessions ahead of the next round of negotiations.

Mnuchin, in an interview on CNBC, said U.S. officials are looking to make progress on when talks resume with lower level officials this month ahead of higher-level discussions with top officials in October. Protests in Hong Kong are not part of the negotiations, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019