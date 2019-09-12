The Left parties on Thursday alleged that the BJP in Assam was demanding a re-verification of the NRC list only to advance its "communal and divisive agenda". In a statement issued jointly by Sitaram Yechury, general secretary, CPI(M), D Raja, general secretary, CPI, Dipankar Bhattacharya, general secretary, CPI(ML) Liberation, Kshiti Goswami, general secretary, RSP, and Debabrata Biswas, general secretary, AIFB, the parties said the list has excluded 19.06 lakh claimants who had applied to be included in the register.

"The Left parties appeal to the people of Assam to maintain communal harmony and to not allow any targeting of the excluded persons. "The BJP government is talking about extending the NRC process in the whole of India. This is uncalled for and it is being done only with the aim of targeting certain sections of people and to create polarisation. The Left parties are opposed to the NRC process, in any form, being extended to the rest of India," the statement said.

It also said preliminary reports show that a large number of Indian citizens have been left out. It is necessary, therefore, to ensure that there is a fair process by which the appeals can be heard and decided. The procedure set out is for those who have been excluded to appeal within 120 days to designated Foreigners Tribunals. "The Foreigners Tribunal is not a judicial body and functions more on an executive basis. As per the present rules, it will consider the merit of the appeal before deciding to be admitted. Such screening is unwarranted," they said.

The statement also said that to ensure a fair process and to safeguard the rights of those excluded, it is essential to have the appeal go through a judicial process. "The Left parties demand that a judicial mechanism be set-up to hear the appeals over and above the tribunal. Those declared as foreigners by the tribunals are liable to be sent to detention camps.

"Those detained in detention camps do not have elementary human rights. Detaining people for an indefinite period in such camps is illegal and unconstitutional. The Left parties demand the abolition of the detention camp system," it said.

