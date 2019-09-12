International Development News
Netanyahu says Israel won't tolerate Iran's 'aggression' from Syria -Interfax

Reuters Jerusalem
Updated: 12-09-2019 23:00 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday that Israel will not put up with threats from Iran, which, in his words, was using Syrian territory for aggression, Interfax news agency reported.

Both are holding a meeting at the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Putin praised military and security cooperation between Russia and Israel during the meeting, according to RIA news agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Israel
