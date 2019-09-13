UPDATE 4-Northern Irish 'no-deal' Brexit challenge dismissed in court

Belfast's High Court dismissed on Thursday a case arguing that a British exit from the European Union without a withdrawal agreement would contravene Northern Ireland's 1998 peace accord. The case is one of a series across the United Kingdom challenging Prime Minister's Boris Johnson's Brexit strategy. Johnson has said Britain must leave the EU on Oct. 31, whether or not it secures a deal on an orderly exit.

Scotland's highest court of appeal ruled on Wednesday that Johnson's decision to suspend parliament for five weeks was unlawful and should be annulled, a verdict that will be appealed at the United Kingdom Supreme Court next week. Rights campaigner Raymond McCord, one of three people backing the Northern Ireland case, said he would fight the decision and seek to join the other challenges before the UK's highest court, bypassing the local appeal court due to time constraints.

Lawyers for McCord had argued that a no-deal Brexit would breach the 1998 Good Friday Agreement that brought peace to the British-run province, but Judge Bernard McCloskey said the case "trespassed upon the prohibited domain of the non-justiciable". "I consider the characterisation of the subject matter of these proceedings as inherently and unmistakably political to be beyond plausible dispute," McCloskey said in a 68-page written judgement.

"Virtually all of the assembled evidence belongs to the world of politics, both national and supra-national." A lawyer representing Johnson's government said on Monday that under Article 50 of the EU Treaty, the obligation to negotiate was on Brussels rather than on the member state.

UK legislation in 2017 and 2018 "assumes but does not require a Withdrawal Agreement," said the lawyer, Tony McGleenan.

"GROUNDBREAKING LEGAL CASES"

The Northern Ireland case had also sought a legal challenge to the suspension of parliament but the court decided to hear the wider case against "no deal". Parliament was prorogued, or suspended, on Monday until Oct. 14, a move opponents argued was designed to allow the prime minister to push through a no-deal exit from the European Union on Oct. 31 with little scrutiny.

A separate legal challenge to the suspension, brought by British campaigner Gina Miller, will also be heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday. Belfast's Court of Appeal agreed to hear brief arguments on the prorogation on Friday, with a hearing on the wider no-deal case challenge due on Monday.

However, McCord said later on Thursday that he had instructed his legal team to apply for intervention in the Supreme Court due to the timeframe. "This will hopefully ensure my case is heard and N.Ireland has a voice and representation alongside the rest of the UK in the Supreme Court," McCord told Reuters by email.

McCord's son was murdered by pro-British militants in 1997, just before the peace deal, which largely ended three decades of violence between Irish nationalists seeking a united Ireland and pro-British unionists. Some 3,600 people died in the conflict.

