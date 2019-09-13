International Development News
UK PM Johnson to hold Brexit talks with EU's Juncker on Monday - Downing Street

Reuters London
Updated: 13-09-2019 16:14 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Luxembourg on Monday to discuss Brexit, Johnson's office said on Friday. Johnson is seeking to renegotiate the Brexit deal his predecessor reached with the European Union, ahead of Britain's planned departure on Oct. 31.

He will also hold talks with Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel.

