Court rejects bid to block Boris Johnson's order to suspend Parliament

A court in Edinburgh has rejected the legal bid on Friday to put an interim block on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's order to suspend Parliament. However, the Scottish court has said it would hear full arguments next week.

Joanna Cherry, a British lawmaker who brought the action, said the decision was not on the merits of the case and that the court showed a willingness to hear full arguments next week.

"Court refuses interim orders at this stage but indicates the willingness to hear full arguments early next week," Cherry said. "So there is no decision on merits as yet on our attempt to halt prorogation. That will happen next week."

A cross-party group of around 70 MPs and peers had urged the court to step in, saying the decision was 'an abuse of power' and 'unconstitutional.'

The group had filed a petition at Edinburgh's Court of Session earlier this summer aiming to stop the new Tory Prime Minister from suspending Parliament.

On Wednesday, the Queen gave Johnson permission to suspend Parliament from mid-September.