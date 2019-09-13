Pakistani PM: India's crackdown on Kashmir will spur global Muslim extremism:

India's crackdown on protests and dissent in Kashmir will drive more of the world's Muslims into extremism, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said during a fiery speech on Friday, in the part of the disputed territory administered by Pakistan. "I want to tell India that, by detaining thousands of people, you are pushing people into extremism," Khan said at a rally in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Kashmir.

"People will rise against India, and it is not just about Indian Muslims, there are 1.25 billion Muslims around the world. They all are watching this," he said. "When atrocities get to their peak, people would prefer that death is better than this insulting life."

