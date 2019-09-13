International Development News
UK PM Johnson says there is the "rough shape" of a Brexit deal to be done

Reuters London
Updated: 13-09-2019 18:22 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday there was the "rough shape" of a Brexit deal to be done and he was cautiously optimistic an agreement could be reached to smooth Britain's exit from the European Union. "We are working incredibly hard to get a deal. There is the rough shape of a deal to be done," he told an event in northern England.

Johnson is due to hold talks with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and the bloc's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Monday. "We'll talk about the ideas that we have been working on, and we'll see where we get. I would say I'm cautiously optimistic."

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
