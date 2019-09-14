CM tours Pune, visits Baramati during his `Janadesh Yatra'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday visited several tehsils of Pune district as part of the third leg of `Maha Janadesh Yatra, his campaign ahead of the Assembly polls. He was accompanied by Harshvardhan Patil, former Congress minister who joined the BJP earlier this week.

State BJP president Chandrakant Patil and water resources minister Girish Mahajan also accompanied the chief minister. Addressing a gathering during his tour, Fadnavis said he received a massive welcome in Baramati, the bastion of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

"I am sure some people will not get much sleep tonight," he quipped. Hitting out at the opposition for blaming Electronic Voting Machines for electoral defeats, Fadnavis said, "Congress-NCP won in 2004 and 2009 (when EVMs were used). Was the EVM good back then?" "Unlike the Congress and NCP, power did not go to our head as we worked as people's servants. These two parties will not come to power for another 25 years," Fadnavis said..

