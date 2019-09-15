Congress leader Hooda backs CM Khattar's idea of implementing NRC in Haryana

Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly, Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday backed Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's statement regarding the need for implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state. The support from Hooda comes hours after Khattar announced the implementation of the NRC in Haryana.

Asserting that the "foreigners have to leave", former Haryana chief minister Hooda during a presser here said, "What the Chief Minister has said is already the law, foreigners have to leave, it is the responsibility of the government to identify them." This stance by the Congress leader comes as a shock, considering the party had intensely opposed the NRC move in Assam.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and party's chief in Haryana, Kumari Selja were also present at the press conference held on the occasion of several Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader joining the party in the national capital on Sunday. A few hours back, Khattar said, "We will implement the NRC in Haryana as well." He told reporters in Panchkula after meeting retired Judge SS Bhalla, who is going to review the NRC process in Assam.

The NRC is a register maintained by the Government of India containing names and certain relevant information for identification of all genuine Indian citizens. In Assam, a final list of the NRC was published on August 31. More than 19 lakh people were excluded. However, those left out can still apply to the designated Foreigners' Tribunals within 120 days for their cases to be heard. (ANI)

