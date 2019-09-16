International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

UK PM Johnson says he believes he can strike an EU deal within week

London
Updated: 16-09-2019 03:16 IST
UK PM Johnson says he believes he can strike an EU deal within week

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson believes that he can strike a deal with the European Union within weeks, he said, writing in the Daily Telegraph newspaper.

The former London mayor reiterated that he was working to ensure that Britain exited the European Union on Oct. 31.

He said that leaving the EU without a deal was never the outcome he wanted but preparations for a no-deal are "very extensive".

"If we can make enough progress in the next few days, I intend to go to that crucial summit on Oct. 17, and finalise an agreement that will protect the interests of business and citizens on both sides of the Channel, and on both sides of the border in Ireland," Johnson wrote in the Telegraph.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019