PM Jacinda Ardern to visit Japan to promote trade, tourism opportunities

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern travels to Tokyo later this week for an official Summit meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and to promote trade, economic and tourism opportunities.

Japan is the world's third-largest economy and our fourth-largest trading partner with two-way trade worth $8.8 billion a year.

"Japan is one of New Zealand's most important partners, and I look forward to discussing ways to do more together in our region, in partnership with our Pacific neighbors. We will also exchange perspectives on regional security issues like North Korea," Jacinda Ardern said.

"While there I will focus on promoting New Zealand business and export opportunities, with the Rugby World Cup providing an additional platform for promotional work.

"It'll also be an opportunity to discuss the benefits of the CPTPP since it came into force at the end of last year, securing our close trade and economic relationship with Japan.

"Already this has led to greater volume and value for our exporters across key sectors including kiwifruit, beef, and wine.

"This is a great chance to strengthen the wide-ranging relationship New Zealand has with Japan, based on shared interests and values.

"In New York, I'll join world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly, at which climate change will be a particular focus. I'm also honored to have been invited to give the keynote speech at the UN Secretary General's Climate Action Summit. This is a key opportunity to emphasize that a long-term global challenge like climate change requires collective action.

"I'll also continue New Zealand's leadership on the Christchurch Call to Action to eliminate terrorist and violent extremist content online.

"A stock take on the progress made by countries, technology companies and civil society on the Christchurch Call will help to ensure we maintain momentum on the next steps.

"I have several bilaterals and will be attending the Bloomberg Global Business Forum.

"I will take the opportunity to again voice New Zealand's unwavering support for the multilateral and international rules-based system, which is essential to our prosperity and security.

"I look forward to engaging with a range of world leaders, including the UN Secretary-General António Guterres, on these issues," Jacinda Ardern said.

The Prime Minister will travel to Japan 18-22 September and New York 23-28 September. Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters will be Acting Prime Minister.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)