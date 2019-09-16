International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Spain's center-right Ciudadanos considers abstention to facilitate Sanchez's investiture - El Mundo

Reuters Madrid
Updated: 16-09-2019 16:02 IST
Spain's center-right Ciudadanos considers abstention to facilitate Sanchez's investiture - El Mundo

Image Credit: Flickr

Spain's center-right Ciudadanos leader Albert Rivera is considering abstaining in a parliamentary vote to facilitate Pedro Sanchez's investiture as premier under a number of conditions, El Mundo newspaper said on Monday. Rivera in a news conference called on conservative party leader Pablo Casado to together propose a pact to Sanchez, that would include not increasing taxes and applying direct rule again in Catalonia if the regional government rejects an upcoming sentence in a separatist trial.

He did not explicitly mention a possible abstention. Rivera had so far rejected any form of support or even an abstention. Sanchez has until Sept. 23 to be voted on by parliament. If not, the country will head to elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Spain
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019