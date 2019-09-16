Guj Patidar stir: Hardik appears before probe commission

Congress leader and Patidar quota agitation spearhead Hardik Patel on Monday appeared before the K A Puj Commission inquiring into alleged police atrocities during the community's 2015 stir. Patel, after appearing before the commission in Gandhinagar, said he has been asked to submit a written statement which he would do on Wednesday.

"I was asked to submit a written statement. Since I had not prepared my submission in writing, I was asked to appear before it on Wednesday. I will submit written statement and proof," he said. The commission of inquiry, headed by former High Court judge K A Puj, had issued notice to Patel and other leaders of the agitation to make their submission related to alleged atrocities committed by the police during the August, 2015 stir.

The other leaders of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), who have got notices from the commission, include Chirag Patel, Ketan Patel and Amrish Patel. The commission also has former district judge Mahendra Patel, currently with the State Human Rights Commission, as a member..

